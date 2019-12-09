|
|
Jason Lee Bowser, 39, of Shelocta, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
He was the son of Tim and Wendy Bowser.
Jason worked as a union roofer.
He enjoyed watching football and Nascar.
Jason enjoyed riding dirt bikes, doing burn outs, going to camp, adopting animals and watching his daughter grow up.
He is survived by his parents, Tim and Wendy Bowser; his daughter, Kamille Bowser; his grandma, Patty Bowser; and his sister, Kayla Bowser, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orphans of the Storm.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201, until time of funeral services at 7 p.m.
For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.