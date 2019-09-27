|
|
Jason Marcinek, 49, of Ford City, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.
He was born Aug. 9, 1970, in Natrona Heights, to Richard Marcinek and Cammie Turko Marcinek.
Jason was a laborer and worked at Pitt Penn Oil in Springdale.
He enjoyed going to horse racing, NASCAR, sports, and building his own computers.
He was a lifelong resident of his community.
Survivors include his father, of Ford City; his mother, of Kittanning; brothers, Claude and Jessica Bailey, of Ford City, Andrew Bailey, of Kittanning, and Ryan Bailey, of Kittanning, and Marquay George, of Pittsburgh; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.