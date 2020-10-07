The Rev. Jay R. Polowsky, 63, of Bobtown, Pa., passed into glory on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Oct. 25, 1956, he was a son of the late Samuel and Lois (Newell) Polowsky.

A minister of the Lord Jesus Christ, Rev. Polowsky served in the Western Pennsylvania United Methodist conference for 35 years, until his retirement in 2019. He pastored a number of churches in various charges throughout the Methodist conference including: Oil City, Ford City, Brookville, Point Marion, Smithfield and finally in the Brownsville area.

Surviving is his daughter, Katie Polowsky, and her friend and his caregiver, Christopher Karns, of Bobtown.

The Rev. Jay was predeceased by his wife, Darlene Sue Polowsky, on July 27, 2012; and by a brother, Jeff Polowsky.

Friends are invited to join his family for a memorial service honoring his life and ministry on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the South Brownsville United Methodist Church, 412 Second St., Brownsville, Pa., with his friend and colleague, Pastor Frank Philpott, officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, Pa. (724-725-5245), www.herodrishel.com.