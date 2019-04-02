Jean Ann Hawkins Williams, 63, of Rural Valley, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1955, to Philip Paul and Anna (Easley) Williams, the oldest of four children.

Jean was employed at Valley Lines as a bus driver.

She loved her children and her pet dog, April.

She always loved a simple life. She was always proud of her family and loved spending time with all of them.

Jean is survived by her father; her four sons, Kerry S. (Brandy) Hawkins, Erik P. (Jennifer) Hawkins, Josey L. (Companion, Taylor) Hawkins, and Jesse L. Hawkins; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Philip, Jr., Scott, and Bryan Williams; good friend of 53 years, Kerry L. Hawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

As per Jean's request, all services will be held privately.