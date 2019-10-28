|
Jean Heilman, 87, of Ford City, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in ACMH Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born July 10, 1932, in Bethel Township, she was a daughter of the late Emmett and Mary Mabel (Flanders) Fickes.
Jean retired from the Armstrong County Health Center in 1995, after many years of service as a supervisor. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ford City.
She is survived by her two sons, Tom (Elaine) Heilman, of Pasadena, M.D., and Da- vid (Theresa) Heilman, of Ford City; four grandchildren, Jill Heilman, Michael Heilman, Aaron Heilman, and Madison Heilman; a great-granddaughter, Anna Heilman; a brother, Dan (Marie) Fickes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her friends at Grey's Colonial Gardens, where she had so happily resided since December of 2018.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray N. Heilman, who died on May 7, 2015; two sisters, Betty Heilman and Sally Gallagher; and five brothers, Robert Fickes, William Fickes, Jack Fickes, Emmett Fickes, Jr., and James Fickes.
Friends will be welcomed from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, with Rev. Forrest States officiating.
Interment will follow in Ford City Cemetery.
