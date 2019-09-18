|
Jean Sidora, 89, of North Buffalo Township, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, Kittanning.
Born April 25, 1930, in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Inez Jeannette Claud.
Mrs. Sidora graduated with honors from IUP, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in education. She was a teacher in the Armstrong School District, having taught at Garretts Run Elementary, North Buffalo Elementary, and West Hills Elementary. She also attended Transylvania Bible College, and was a former pastor of Cadogan Union Church.
She enjoyed sewing, painting, gardening, home decorating, and calligraphy. She also loved her farm.
She is survived by her family: Carol (Walter) Delp, of North Buffalo Township, Jeannette (Herb) Stitt, of Ford City, Sheri (Eric) Smith, of Butler, Stephen Michael (Maria) Sidora, of Cadogan, Matthew (Stacey) Delp, of Cranberry, and all of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Sidora, who died Aug. 10, 2007.
Friends will be welcomed on Thursday from 5-8 p.m., and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. The Rev. Richard Samuels will officiate. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.