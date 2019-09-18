Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Sidora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Sidora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Sidora Obituary

Jean Sidora, 89, of North Buffalo Township, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, Kittanning.

Born April 25, 1930, in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Inez Jeannette Claud.

Mrs. Sidora graduated with honors from IUP, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in education. She was a teacher in the Armstrong School District, having taught at Garretts Run Elementary, North Buffalo Elementary, and West Hills Elementary. She also attended Transylvania Bible College, and was a former pastor of Cadogan Union Church.

She enjoyed sewing, painting, gardening, home decorating, and calligraphy. She also loved her farm.

She is survived by her family: Carol (Walter) Delp, of North Buffalo Township, Jeannette (Herb) Stitt, of Ford City, Sheri (Eric) Smith, of Butler, Stephen Michael (Maria) Sidora, of Cadogan, Matthew (Stacey) Delp, of Cranberry, and all of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Sidora, who died Aug. 10, 2007.

Friends will be welcomed on Thursday from 5-8 p.m., and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. The Rev. Richard Samuels will officiate. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now