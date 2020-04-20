|
Jeannette P. Berish Spence of Indiana, formerly of Rural Valley, passed away on April 16, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born Jeannette Polly Everett on May 15, 1921, in Ida Mar to Charles and Eliza (Stanton) Everett.
In 1940, she wed Paul Berish and resided in Aultman.
They had two children, Margaret and Paul, Jr. "Sonny."
Once the children were grown, they relocated to Warren, Ohio.
Jeannette was a homemaker who loved to sew.
She taught dress making at Singer for 10 years and would sew in the storefront windows to attract customers.
Jeannette and Grandpa Berish loved to go on vacation in Myrtle Beach and go fishing until he became ill and eventually passed away in 1998.
She later moved to Rural Valley and married childhood friend and fellow widower, Leonard "Red" Spence in 2002.
Since her second husband's passing in 2007, Jeannette enjoyed baking, visiting with neighbor friends, and volunteering in the kitchen at the Rural Valley Senior Center.
She recently resided at The Fountains in Indiana where she often commented that she "wasn't used to being waited on so much."
She previously attended St. Mary's Mother of God Catholic Church in Yatesboro.
Jeannette is survived by her six grandchildren: Doreen (James) Byers of Howe, Texas; Linda Andreen of Bridgeville; Karen Shier of Surfside Beach, S.C.; James (Heather) Patterson of Newnan, Ga.; Kevin (April) Berish; and Holly (Clinton) West, both of St. Mary's, W.Va. She is also survived by a step-son, Eddie (Susan) Spence and a step-daughter, Linda Lightcap, several nieces and nephews, and many great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by her two children, step-children, and siblings Florence Buterbaugh Lockwood, Alberta Horvath, Dolly Bobak, Charles Everett, and infant sister Carrie.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to The Fountains for their care as well as the IRMC staff and Carol Kostella, who is not only family but a good friend who never hesitated to be there for her in her time of need.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the immediate family will have a private interment at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.
Arrangements are being entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley, PA. www.carsonboyer.com