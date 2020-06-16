Jeffrey Alan Williams, 69, of Ford City, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, in his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Aug. 21, 1950, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late of Ben H. and Elizabeth (Tatananni) Williams.

Jeff attended the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Church. He worked as a marine mechanic for Kleber Brothers in Glenshaw. He was a proud member of the Rosston Navy, the Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association and the Kittanning Riverbration Boat Racing Committee, and the American Power Boat Association, where he was inducted into the Honor Squadron (their highest award). Jeff was also a founding member of the Rosston Ice Forecasters.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Southworth) Williams; his sons, Brian (Tammy) Williams, of North Olmstead, Ohio, and Christopher Williams, of Edinboro; his grandchildren: Tiffany Williams, Cooper Williams, Austin Williams and Keaton Williams; and two sisters, Judy A. Williams, of Tempe, Ariz., and Betsy Reynolds, of Chandler, Ariz.

Friends will be welcomed from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Marty Neal officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the J. Scholarship Fund of the American Power Boat Association, or to the Ford City Relay For Life, "Our Relay Team," 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.