Jeffrey J. "Jeff" Bellas, 56, of Kittanning, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at home.
He was born Nov. 6, 1963, in Kittanning, to Paul James and Evelyn F. (Bowser) Bellas.
Jeff was a tool and dye designer for 3M and then became a owner/operator of Bellas Trucking.
He enjoyed his cars and drinking beer with his friends in his garage.
Jeff is survived by his father, Paul James "Jim" Bellas; best friend, Butch Cravener; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Bellas, who passed away on Feb. 21, 2019.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Elder Mark Walters officiating.
