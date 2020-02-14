Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Jeffrey L. Stephens Jr.


1991 - 2020
Jeffrey L. Stephens Jr. Obituary

Jeffrey L. Stephens, Jr., 28, of Kittanning, died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

He was born May 19, 1991, in Kittanning, the son of Jeffrey L. and Rebecca A. (Johnson) Stephens.

He worked for Premier Custom Concrete Co. Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes and playing with his children.

He is survived by his parents; his wife, Brittanie Stephens; three children: Ayden, Jordan and Lexis Stephens; paternal grandmother, Sandra Stephens; maternal grandfather, John T. Johnson; uncles: Brian Stephens, Charles Johnson, Dennis (Deb) Johnson, James Johnson, David (Sonja) Johnson, Mark (Tasha) Johnson, Joe (Jen) Johnson and Andrew (Jen) Johnson; aunts: Juanita (Mike) Booher, Amanda

(Bob) Kline and Gwen Atwood; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eugene Stephens; maternal grandmother, Sandra (Walker) Johnson; and uncle, John T. Johnson, II.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kathy Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

