Jeffrey Lynn Shetter, 68, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at West Penn Hospital.

He was born March 1, 1952, in Pittsburgh, to James Edward, Sr., and Virgillia Bennett Shetter.

Jeffrey was a retired truck driver from Nuverra Water Solutions.

He loved fishing, working on anything, he could get his hands on. Jeffrey was a Jack of All Trades. He was always helping people and a very kindhearted person.

Survivors include daughters:

Jessica, Stacey, Amanda and Casidhe; son, Cory; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Judy; and brothers, Edward and Jerry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim.

Private funeral services will be held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.