Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ
1968 - 2019
Jeffrey Wayne Colton Obituary

Jeffrey Wayne Colton, 51, of Rural Valley, passed away on March 8, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1968, to C. Spencer and Donna (Schrecengost) Colton at Lockborne AFB, Ohio.

Jeffrey worked as a Carpenter for Nyle Swast Construction. He was a member of Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ. Jeff enjoyed to hunt and fish.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents of Rural Valley; three sisters: Terri Lynn (Walt) Ross of Kittanning, Brenda (Bob) Fletcher of Kittanning, and Carol Colton of Rural Valley; brother: Charles A. (Lynnette) Colton of Spring Church; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ with Pastor Todd Marino, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com

