Jennie Mitchell
1928 - 2020
Jennie Mitchell, 91, of Kittanning, passed away Friday Sept. 4, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Sugar Creek.

She was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late Archie W. Loughrey and Jennie M. (Bowser) Loughrey.

Before retiring, Jennie worked as an industrial sewing professional for Big River Manufacturing.

She was a wonderful and loving Mom and Gram who lived life to its fullest putting her Christian and family values first. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, always preparing a feast for her family and loved watching classic movies. Everyone who had the honor of knowing Jennie loved her and she always had a way of making everyone around her laugh. She would want those closest to her to celebrate her life and not mourn her passing.

She will be greatly missed by her children: Bill (Tracy) Mitchell, of Saxonburg, Greg (fiancee' Susan) Mitchell, of Kittanning and LuAnne (Dan) Zerick, of Ford City; her grandchildren: Shawn, Gregory, Jr., Rebecca, Mindy, Jared, Holly, Danny and Adam; and her 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her five siblings: Grace Crytzer, Ethal Lorigan, Henry Loughrey, Archie Loughrey, II and Charles Loughrey.

At Jennie's request, there will be no visitation. Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
