Jennifer A. Molnar
1950 - 2020
Jennifer A. Molnar, 69, of Vandergrift, died Monday, June 29, 2020, in the Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights.

She was born Dec. 25, 1950, in Kittanning, daughter of Kenneth C. and Edith E. (Mora) Kirscht.

Jennifer was a former Cub Scout Den Mother. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and was a former Sunday school teacher at the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Church.

She formerly worked at the Armstrong Veterinary Clinic of Bethel Township, and was a real animal lover.

Surviving are two sons, Timothy (Tiffany) Molnar, of New Kensington, and Jonathan Molnar, of Ford City; grandchildren, Cierra Molnar and Jaden Molnar; sister, Michelle E. Kirscht, of Elizabethtown, Pa.; brother, Richard James Kirscht, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and sister, Patricia S. Kirscht of Vandergrift, Pa.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Kenneth C. Kirscht.

According to Jennifer's wishes there will be no public visitation or service. Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, Ford City.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.welchfh.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
