Jeremy Calhoun Thomas, 40, of Winter Garden, Fla., formerly of Elderton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

He was born to Diane (Silvis) Fleming and Kevin Thomas on July 19, 1980, in Kittanning.

Jeremy grew up loving sports, history and his family. He collected many sports cards and jerseys from the early Pittsburgh Steelers era, to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. He could rattle off statistics from a sports game from decades ago or a history lesson from way back. Jeremy loved his time in Winter Garden, where he met many good friends who he loved shooting pool with and hanging out talking about sports, cars and history. But, most of all, he loved his two boys more than life itself.

Jeremy will be deeply missed by his entire family and many friends, especially the ones that stood beside him over the years.

His memory will be cherished by his mother, Diane and Earl Fleming, of Winter Garden, Fla.; his father, Kevin and Wilma Thomas, of Elderton; his sister, Jessica

Peffer and husband, Jason, of Kittanning; two nephews, Skyler Thomas and Evan Peffer; and a niece, Bella Peffer, whom he nicknamed JJ; his two sons, who were his pride and joy, Trent Visnesky and Kayden Thomas, of Kittanning, as well as their mother, Stacey and his step-children, Dillon and Karissa. Jeremy is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Lorraine Silvis; and paternal grandparents, Jesse "Meyers" and Delphine Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Keystone's Sportsmen's Club in Atwood, with Pastor Scott Rising officiating. Jeremy will be laid to rest next to his Grandma and Pap Silvis in the South Bend Cemetery.