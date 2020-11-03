1/
Jeremy Calhoun Thomas
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeremy Calhoun Thomas, 40, of Winter Garden, Fla., formerly of Elderton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

He was born to Diane (Silvis) Fleming and Kevin Thomas on July 19, 1980, in Kittanning.

Jeremy grew up loving sports, history and his family. He collected many sports cards and jerseys from the early Pittsburgh Steelers era, to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. He could rattle off statistics from a sports game from decades ago or a history lesson from way back. Jeremy loved his time in Winter Garden, where he met many good friends who he loved shooting pool with and hanging out talking about sports, cars and history. But, most of all, he loved his two boys more than life itself.

Jeremy will be deeply missed by his entire family and many friends, especially the ones that stood beside him over the years.

His memory will be cherished by his mother, Diane and Earl Fleming, of Winter Garden, Fla.; his father, Kevin and Wilma Thomas, of Elderton; his sister, Jessica

Peffer and husband, Jason, of Kittanning; two nephews, Skyler Thomas and Evan Peffer; and a niece, Bella Peffer, whom he nicknamed JJ; his two sons, who were his pride and joy, Trent Visnesky and Kayden Thomas, of Kittanning, as well as their mother, Stacey and his step-children, Dillon and Karissa. Jeremy is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Lorraine Silvis; and paternal grandparents, Jesse "Meyers" and Delphine Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Keystone's Sportsmen's Club in Atwood, with Pastor Scott Rising officiating. Jeremy will be laid to rest next to his Grandma and Pap Silvis in the South Bend Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Keystone's Sportsmen's Club
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved