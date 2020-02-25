Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Jesica M. (Bowser) Lepley

Jesica M. (Bowser) Lepley Obituary

Jesica M. (Bowser) Lepley, 37, of Parker, died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with a very rare form of liver lymphoma, in West Penn Hospital.

She was born on March 27, 1982, in Fort Belvoir, Va., to John Franklin and Patricia Mae (Fahringer) Bowser.

Jesica worked in the dietary department at Sugarcreek Rest. She was a huge animal lover, who also enjoyed nature, fishing, hunting and the outdoors in general. She loved to make people smile.

Left behind to cherish Jesica's memory, her husband of seven years, Eric S. Lepley; daughter, Klarrissa Bowser; mother, Patricia Mae Bowser; maternal grandmother, Irene (Jim) Walker; sisters, Mandy (Matt) Eckstein and Destiny (Jim) Fair; niece and nephews: Zoey, Ein and Nicholas; step father-in-law, Dave Fair; several aunts, uncles and cousins, who loved her dearly; and her co-workers, Sheila and Matt; and all her Sugarcreek Rest family.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Franklin Bowser; and a cousin, Daniel Fahringer.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Fair Cemetery, Cowansville. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, PA 16218 to help offset funeral expenses. For more information or express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

