Jesse Earl Smith, 27, of Beaver, formerly of Yatesboro, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on April 30, 1992, to E. Daniel and Teri (Burton) Smith in Birmingham, Ala.
Jesse worked in the construction business.
Jesse is survived by his parents, of Yatesboro; two sons, Zailen and Leighten Smith; two brothers, Joseph Burton, of Aliquippa and Jeffery Smith, of Yatesboro; and his maternal grandfather, Jerry (Martha) Burton, of Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Frankie Jean Burton; and paternal grandparents, Earl and Marjorie Smith.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses. www.carsonboyer.com.