F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Jesse K. Bowser Obituary

Jesse K. Bowser, 88, of Worthington, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

He was born Feb. 27, 1930, in Worthington, a son of the late King O. and Mabel (Cole) Bowser.

He was a member of West Glade Run Presbyterian Church.

Jesse served four years in the U.S. Navy, including aboard the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa during the Korean War.

He worked with his father, King O. Bowser Construction, and did construction for many contractors in the area.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Darrel

Bowser, and sister, Bonnie Bowser.

Surviving is his wife, Shirley J. (McIntire) Bowser, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, with the Rev. Colleen Mc- Farland officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jesse's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, Pa. 16023. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

