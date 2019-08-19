Home

Jesse Milton Toy Jr.


1957 - 2019
Jesse Milton Toy Jr. Obituary

Jesse Milton Toy, Jr., 62, of Emporium, formerly of Kittanning, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

He was born Sept. 10, 1957, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Jesse Milton Toy, Sr. and Carrie Louise (George) Mechling.

Jesse worked for cemeteries and the Buck Tail Hotel in Emporium, where he maintained the grounds and facilities. He was of the Protestant Faith, and he prayed a lot. Jesse was a member of the Sizerville Sportsman Club. He was a avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. He especially liked hunting squirrels and deer. He liked to spend time with his friends in Emporium, but he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his two children; daughter Andrea (Scott) Pyle of Ford City; son Jesse Milton Toy III of Templeton; four grandchildren; Teaira, Deven, Lilly and Damien; one great-grandson Ayden; brother Randy (Cindy) Toy of Kittanning; sister Theresa (Mitch) Murray of Kittanning; sister Cindy Cousins of Kittanning, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marsha Toy, and the love of his life, wife Lisa Toy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family, and arrangements are under the care of Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

The family requests that any memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

