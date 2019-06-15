Jessie Arlene Bussard, 95, of Dayton, Pa., died Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home in Dayton, surrounded by family.

Born Oct. 2, 1923, in Loop, Pa., Jefferson County, she was the daughter of John Duff and Muriel May (Barrett) Barnett. A lifetime resident of Dayton, she enjoyed many activities over the years.

She was a loving solid rock to her entire family. Her bright smile and warm heart was shared with each of her family members. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Jessie was a member of the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church.

Jessie leaves behind two daughters, Sandra Rupp of Dayton, Pa., and Elizabeth (Larry) Bussard Wilson of Dayton, Pa. A daughter-inlaw, Devee Bussard of Rural Valley, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, Lisa Kocent of Pittsburgh, Scott (Rhonda) Bussard of Mt. Joy, Brian (Sherri) Bussard of Atwood, Sheila (Jeff) Wadding of Dayton, Kevin (Candace) Rummel of Ashland, Va., Dawn (Frank) Fello of Zanesville, Ohio, Mary (Ron) Hurley of Dayton, Gerald Rupp of Dayton, Libby Fritz (Steve Gulish) of Dayton, Emily Fritz of York, and Lindsay Wilson of San Francisco, Calif.; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-greatgrandchildren. Two very dear adopted friends, Belinda Rosencrance and Brenda Wadding. One brother, John (Jack) and wife Lois Barnett of Lower Burrell and one sister, Patricia Lewis of Mesa, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 68 years, Donald "Gene" Bussard (2009), a son, Donald Bussard, Jr. (2007). Two sisters, Dr. Madalene Barnett, Helen Miller, three brothers, William, Veigh, and Robert Barnett. A son-in-law, Gerald Rupp, a great-grandson, Justin Boyer and a grandson, Ronald Kocent.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Carson/Boyer

Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, Pa. Pastor Sheila Wadding will officiate the funeral service at the Glade Run Presbyterian Church in Dayton, Pa. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Smicksburg Cemetery following service. Donations may be made to the Orphans of the Storm, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201. www.carsonboyer.com.