Joan M. Morda, 85, of Ford City, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in ACMH Hospital, following a brief illness.

Born Jan. 12, 1935, in Ford City, she was a daughter of the late Casimir and Victoria (Mazurek) Morda.

Joan retired from PPG Industries in 1984, after many years of service as a clerk. She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Ford City.

Joan is survived by a brother, Casimir "Jerry" Morda and his wife, Joyce, of Germantown,

Md.; and many close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Irene Morda, Loretta Morda and Elizabeth Logsdon; and a brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Isabel Morda.

At Joan's request, all arrangements are private, and have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

She was laid to rest at St. Francis Cemetery. welchfh.com