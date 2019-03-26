Joanne M. (Nortrup) Bielski, 85, of Ford Cliff, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her residence.

She was born July 31, 1933, in Pittsburgh, to Samuel and Sara Rupp.

Joanne was a retired Help Mate from Armstrong County, and continued helping and being a caretaker for many older people. She also was a steward and bartender for many clubs and bars in the area. She was well known and loved for her dry sense of humor and storytelling.

She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City.

Her other memberships included the Polish Falcons and Ukrainian Club.

Joanne enjoyed yard sales and loved to cook Sunday dinner. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include three daughters, Carol and Champ Henry, of Weirton, W. Va., Suzanne and Stephen Champion, of Dayton, and Cristine and Steve Scott, of Ford City; four grandchildren, Heather, Brad and Kristin, Zack, and Sara; two step grandchildren, Austin and Molly; four great-grandchildren, Lexi, Jake, Alise, and Avery; and a brother, James and Carol Nortrup, of Ford City. She is also survived by a special nephew, Tom Bielski; and her shopping buddy, Carol.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Ricky Cortez officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery. The family request donations to be made to the Ford City Public Library.