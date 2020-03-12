|
Joe Ann Cutts, 85, of Ford City, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born in Allensville, Ky., on Sept. 20, 1934, Joe Ann was the first daughter of Henry and Lovie (Cross) Smith.
She was a graduate of Ford City High School. On April 15, 1954, Joe Ann married Porter E. Cutts. They were married for 42 years. Joe Ann and Porter traveled each year, enjoying rides to the south, plane trips out of the country and took many cruises to exotic destinations.
She and was a faithful member of the former Phillips Chapel CME Church of Ford City. After its closing, Joe Ann joined the Second Baptist Church of Ford City. While worshiping at Phillips Chapel Church, Joe Ann sang in the choir and was a member of the Stewardess' Board, serving with dedication, love and pride. Joe Ann worked for Big River Manufacturing, served as a part-time food service worker at Lenape Elementary, worked for the Ford City Election Board and volunteered at the Ford City Public Library for 15 years. One of her passions was reading. She avidly read the local newspapers, "Our Daily Bread" and numerous magazines, with "Southern Living" being one of her favorites. She also enjoyed bowling. Joe Ann was a talkative, fun loving person. She enjoyed her conversations with many family members and friends. She liked to keep up on people's activities and loved to share her own as well.
In addition to her parents, Joe Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Porter; her stepfather, Napoleon Cross; her stepmother, Sammie Smith; a stepsister, Esther Minteer; a stepbrother, Clarence
Cross; and her special friend, Wilbur Smallwood.
Joe Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory: a sister, Henri Mae Parker, of Ann Arbor, Mich; a stepsister, Joyce Ann Bush (John), of Newburgh, Ind.; her daughter, Charlene Johnson, of Ford City; and two sons, Edward Cutts (Leslie), of Ford City, and Carlton Cutts, of Sugar Land, Texas; She had four grandchildren: Cassandra Pinson (Frank), of Dalton, Ga., Curtis Cutts (Marcia), of Farmington, Mich., Jamil Johnson (Lori), of Spring, Texas and Jamal Johnson, of Ford City. Joe Ann also has 10 great-grandchildren: Clayton Cutts, Brayden Augustine, Warren Johnson, Tallen Pinson, Kiera Johnson, Trace Pinson, Mikayla Johnson, Caitlyn Cutts, Talia Johnson and Carter Cutts. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends will miss her cheerful smile, her joking attitude and her long, informative conversations.
Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday at the Second Baptist Church, Ford City, until the time of services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Kent Commodore will officiate. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.