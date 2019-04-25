Joe F. Machado, 55, of Rural Valley (Plumcreek Township) passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on March 18, 1964, to Constantino and Alzira Machado in Ribeirinha, Acores, Portugal. He attended Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Ariz., graduated in August of 1984, Alpha Beta Kappa as well as No. 1 in his class. Most recently, Joe was the power equipment specialist at Rural King in Butler. Prior to that, he had his own retail and clock repair business, Remembering Molly Through Time in Elderton. Prior to that, he worked for Appalachian Well Services, Inc. as the maintenance manager. Joe also owned and operated an automotive repair shop in Nicktown, Pa.

Joe ran track, cross country and played soccer in high school, where he won the most inspirational award in soccer his senior year. Joe graduated from Half Moon Bay High School, Half Moon Bay, Calif. Joe was involved in Central District Fireman's Association and a member of the Nicktown Volunteer Fire Company.

Joe is survived by his son, Andrew S. (Katherine) Long, of Elk Grove, Calif.; two sisters, Filomena (Mark) Long, of Bellwood, Pa., and Fatima (John) Kaluska, of Madison, S.D.; and a brother, Constantino Machado, Jr., of Charleroi, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, 1-4 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro. www.carsonboyer.com.