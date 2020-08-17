John Bowser, Jr., 30, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born March 26, 1990, in Kittanning, to John, Sr., and Stephanie Pyle Bowser.

John enjoyed taking his kids fishing, riding dirt bikes, going for hikes, playing video games and spending time with his family and children.

Survivors include his wife, Kari Kemerer Bowser; his father, of Ford City; his mother, of Yatesboro; daughters, Elizabeth Bowser, of Kittanning and Amara Bowser, of Kittanning; sons, Jordan Titus, of Kittanning; Nolan Bowser, of Kittanning; and Landon Bowser, of Kittanning; sisters, Tiya Bowser and Jonathan Corbett, of Rural Valley; and Salina Bowser and Johnathan Jones, of North Versailles; maternal grandmother, Linda Pyle, of Shelocta; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Wagner, of Ford City. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Craig Riggle officiating. Interment will be in the Elderton Cemetery.