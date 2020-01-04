|
John C. "Nutzy" Kovar, Jr., 75, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
He was born Oct. 1, 1944, to the late John Kovar and Nellie (Kammendine) Kovar Seyler.
John worked as a caster at Eljer and was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Cadogan.
He was a kid at heart and enjoyed playing and spending time with his grandchildren. John was a hard worker, and helped everyone and was loved by all.
He spent a lot of time with his black lab, Tucker, do- ing jigsaw puzzles, playing board games and gambling on horses and slot machines.
He was an avid sports fan especially for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynn (Flick) Kovar; two daughters, Jody (Greg) Mortimer and Mary (Curt) Sirwell; two brothers, Gary (Donna) Kovar and Leonard (Becky) Kovar; grandchildren: Drew Waltenbaugh, Alex Mortimer, Gage Mortimer, Carter Sirwell, Sophia Sirwell and Cameron Sirwell.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Cadogan.
Interment will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Cadogan.
