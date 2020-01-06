|
John C. "Nutzy" Kovar, Jr., 75, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
He was born Oct. 1, 1944, to the late John Kovar and Nellie (Kammerdiner) Kovar Seyler.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
John worked as a caster at Eljer and was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Cadogan.
He was a kid at heart and enjoyed playing and spending time with his grandchildren.
John was a hard worker, helped everyone, and was loved by all.
He spent a lot of time with his black lab, Tucker, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing board games, gambling on horses and slot machines.
John was an avid sports fan, especially for the Penguins and Steelers.
He is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Lynn (Flick) Kovar; two daughters, Jody (Greg) Mortimer and Mary (Curt) Sirwell; two brothers, Gary (Donna) Kovar and Leonard (Becky) Kovar; and grandchildren, Drew Waltenbaugh,
Alex Mortimer, Gage Mortimer, Carter Sirwell, Sophia Sirwell, and Cameron Sirwell.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Cadogan.
Interment will follow in Guardian Angel Cemetery.