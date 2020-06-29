John "Jed" Charles Phillips, 56, of Parks Township, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1964, the son of John Phillips and Valerie (Wassler) Phillips Mahan.

Everyone knew Jed as a very caring and loving man who never hesitated to help others.

He was always working hard on projects at home, with his friends, and at Turm Oil, Inc., where he was employed as a superintendent of field operations.

He was a graduate of Fox Chapel High School and a member of St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church.

Jed was the glue that held everyone together.

He attended every family gathering and loved sharing many hours with friends enjoying a favorite pastime of hanging out around a bonfire.

He adored his two cats, Mopar and Kozmo, and was a dedicated husband who did everything and more for his wife.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Cindy (Shields) Phillips of Parks Township; his father, John (Janet) Phillips, of Florida; mother, Valerie Mahan, of Virginia; stepfather, Tom (Sally) Mahan, of Florida; mother-in-law, Linda Murray, of Vandergrift; sister, Sharon (Christopher) Mace of Virginia; brother, Brian "Bo" Phillips and Terri Donnick, of Gibsonia; sister-in-law, Lisa Schrader, of Vandergrift; his nephews and Godchildren, Jacob and Joshua Schrader; and his nephew, Mitchel and niece, Taylor Mace.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Betty Wassler; paternal grandparents, John and Rose Phillips; fatherin law, Arthur Ray Murray; Aunt Becky Kocourek; uncle, Richard (Dickie) Phillips; and aunt, Joanie Phillips.

There will be a private family visitation on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at The Janette L. Gamble Funeral Home Inc. 2842 River Road Vandergrift, PA (724) 567-7006 with the Rev. Ryan Push officiating.

Family and friends will be received at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, f or an outdoor memorial service with the Rev. Richard Grance officiating at the St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church 1595 Dime Road, Vandergrift, Pa.

Please feel free to bring a lawn chair for your comfort.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jed's honor to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or Pet Connection in Avonmore. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.