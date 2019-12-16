|
John D. "Judgie" Patcyk, 70, of Kittanning, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born Mar. 5, 1949, in Kittanning, to Joseph and Betty Jane (Dowling) Patcyk.
John proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict and was a member of the DAV - Disabled American Vets.
He retired in 2011 from the maintenance department of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Crooked Creek Lake.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding quads and working on cars.
He was a true family man and kept a spotless home.
John will be lovingly remembered for his ability to make people laugh and as a great storyteller.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Justin C. Patcyk, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Joseph Goldinger, Johnathan Patcyk, Brooke Lash, Alexander Anthony and Jordan Shaffer; great-grandchild, Torianna Marie Patcyk; brothers, Vincent Patcyk and wife, Pat, of Latrobe and Theodore "Ted" Patcyk of Kittanning; and sisters, Rose Mary Bowser and husband, Don, of Kittanning and Beth Bowser and husband, Louis, of Kittanning.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Arlene L. Patcyk, who he married on Apr. 17, 1971, and who passed away on Apr. 4, 2016; and a daughter, Kristen Patcyk, who passed away on Jan. 10, 2010.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec.18, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.
A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Victor Baguna as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Kittanning, where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard following the service.
Contributions may be made in John's memory to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to John's family, please visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.