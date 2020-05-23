John Edward Bower, Jr., 78, of Kittanning, died peacefully at his residence on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.He was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Kittanning, to John E. Bower, Sr. and Elaine S. (Mansfield) Bower, who preceded him in death.He lived in Kittanning, most of his life and served the community as a police officer for 36 years and a volunteer fireman with Hose, Hook and Ladder Company No. 1. He served in the U.S. Army for three years, 28 months of which was in Germany.He was married to Sandra Lee (Titus) Bower on Jan. 18, 1964, and they were married for 56 years. After retiring, they moved to their camp in Marienville, where they lived for 20 years before returning to Kittanning, briefly as he became ill.He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and other pursuits. He was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady Of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, as well as a variety of organizations including: the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 39, The Elks, The Eagles, the Knights of Columbus, the Marienville Rod and Gun Club and the Marienville Veterans Club.He is survived by his two brothers, Robert and Thomas Bower; his wife, Sandra Lee (Titus) Bower; his children: John E. Bower, III (Annette), Terri Lynn (Bower) John (Mark) and Courtney (Bower) Harding (Cory); two grandchildren, Andrew John and Brittany Bryan (Cameron) plus one due in May; and two great- granddaughters, Kaylee Bryan and Ava John.Per John's wishes he will be cremated and buried later in a private cemetery near the forest he loved at Tree Trimmer's Rest in Vowinckel, Pa.Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is assisting the family with their arrangements. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 23, 2020.