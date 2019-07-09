Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
John H. Toy Sr.


1958 - 2019
John H. Toy Sr. Obituary

John H. Toy, Sr., 61, of Kittanning, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1958, in Kittanning, to the late Richard E., Sr. and Donna Jean (Wyant) Toy.

John was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Kittanning.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, working on lawn mowers, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and spending time with his grandchildren.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Vickie (Denny) Toy; son, John Toy, Jr., of Garretts Run; daughter, Heather Toy, of Youngstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren; siblings: Sherry Stockdale, Richard, Jr. (Sharon) Toy, Carrie Toy, Pamela Johns, Vernon Toy, Brenda (Andy Crissman) Toy, and Tracy Essenwein; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde and Gladys Wyant and Benjamin and Lucille Johns.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be in the funeral home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ray Boltz officiating. Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. Family suggests that any memorial contributions be sent to the Victory Baptist Church, 295 Pleasant View Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

