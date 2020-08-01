1/
John H. Younkins
1938 - 2020
John H. Younkins, 82, of Bethel Township, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 7, 1938, in Kittanning, to the late Howard B. and Gertrude (Bowser) Younkins.

He was a veteran of the U.S Army.

He was a 1956 graduate of Kittanning High School and a 1960 graduate of Grove City College.

As a chemical engineer, he worked for several companies, and then became an independent consultant.

He enjoyed reading and life in his rural home.

Survivors include one brother, Thomas W. Younkins, of Melbourne, Fla.; two sisters, Patricia (Gregory) Hika and Donna (Kenneth) Lazan, both of Kittanning; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Eleanor A. Younkins; and two brothers, Richard A. Younkins and James R. Younkins.

Family and friends of John H. Younkins will be received on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 2 p.m. until time of the services at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Deb Kociban officiating. A private burial will be held in the Kittanning Cemetery.

Family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
AUG
2
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
