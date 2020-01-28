|
Father John Izral, 93, formerly of Ford City, was born in Catawba, Wis., Nov. 30, 1926.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Theresa Izral; his sisters: Theresa Migas, Cecilia Schancer, Agnes Adomatis and Margaret Walkowics.
Two of Father John's sisters entered religious life, Sister Mary and Sister Catherine Izral.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Father John Izral passed from this life to the next Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Bay St. Louis, Miss., at the age of 93. He was a beloved priest and pastor to many.
Father John was ordained for the Diocese of Natchez May 26, 1956, at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Ohio. His first assignment was as an associate pastor of St. Richard Parish in Jackson. In 1961, he was appointed associate pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Hattiesburg.
Father John served at St. Michael Parish in Forrest from 1962 to 1966.
In September 1966, Bishop Richard Gerow established St. Joseph Parish in Orange Grove, and St. Mary Parish in Woolmarket, and Father John was appointed pastor of both parishes where he began to build the first two of many churches he would construct in South Mississippi.
From 1969-1972, Father John served as pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Greenwood.
From 1972 to 1974, he served as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Rosedale. From 1974 to 1980, Father John served as pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Wiggins.
In 1980, Father John was appointed founding pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Vancleave, where he and a number of parishioners and members of neighboring churches actually constructed the first parish church in 1981.
Also in 1981, Bishop Howze established Christ the King Mission in Latimer, and Father John volunteered to take on the mission as part of Holy Spirit Parish.
In 1983, construction of the current Christ the King Church began under his direction.
Father John later became pastor of Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in Conyers, Ga., and from there he went on to pastor
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ford City.
Father John finished his ministry celebrating daily Mass at Notre Dame de la mar in Bay St. Louis, and then briefly at Dunbar Village, until his passing.
He loved God, the Church and his neighbor.
Throughout his priestly ministry and well into retirement, Father John was very active in the Charismatic Movement in New Orleans, and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Again, he was a compassionate, loving and patient priest.
Father John was the spiritual director for many and guided many people to trust in Jesus.
During his ministry, he witnessed many miracles and people sought him out for spiritual and physical healing. He had a gift to open the Sacred Scriptures so everyone could understand. He will be truly missed.
A Funeral Mass was held at noon Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Our Lady of the Gulf, Bay St Louis.
Visitation began at 10 a.m. Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy was at 11 a.m.
Interment was at St. Mary's Cemetery on Necaise Ave. followed by a reception at OLG's Community Center.
