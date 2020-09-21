1/
John J. "Jack" Shermer
John J. "Jack" Shermer, 93, of Wattersonville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

He was born May 27, 1927, in Punxsutawney, Pa., to the late Herbert and Mary (Stigers) Shermer.

He was a machinist by trade. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in World War II. John was an active member of Wattersonville United Methodist Church for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Cowansville American Legion as well as a member of the Aliquippa Elks Lodge. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, wood working and hunting.

Survivors include his son, John (Theresa) Shermer, of Colorado; and daughter, Nancy Shermer, of Wattersonville; grandsons, Eric, of Annapolis, Md., and Steven, of Colorado; and two great-grandchildren, Alex and Hannah.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty; his second wife, Elizabeth; and five brothers: Donald, William, James, Robert and Charles.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Wattersonville United Methodist Church with Pastor Debbie Marshall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John's honor to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
