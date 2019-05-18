John James Flick, Jr., 72, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Ford City, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Holmes Regional Hospital.

He was born Aug. 30, 1946, in Imperial, Pa., to James John and Angeline Pershin Flick.

He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran.

For 46 years, he was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club West Penn Chapter, where he was very involved in the club.

He was a lifelong resident of the Ford City area and retired in Florida.

Survivors include daughter, Mallori Dauer, of Butler; grandson, River James Selfridge; sisters: Elaine Lloyd, of Ford City, Geneva Berger, of Ford City, and Lynn and John Kovar, of Kittanning; brother, Larry and Debra Flick, of Kittanning; and also survived by the mother of his daughter, Stacey "Normette" Dauer, of Worthington.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A complete obituary will be published in the Leader Times, closer to the time of a memorial service held in June. Interment will be held in Slate Lick Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.