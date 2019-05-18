Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for John Flick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John James Flick Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John James Flick Jr. Obituary

John James Flick, Jr., 72, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Ford City, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Holmes Regional Hospital.

He was born Aug. 30, 1946, in Imperial, Pa., to James John and Angeline Pershin Flick.

He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran.

For 46 years, he was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club West Penn Chapter, where he was very involved in the club.

He was a lifelong resident of the Ford City area and retired in Florida.

Survivors include daughter, Mallori Dauer, of Butler; grandson, River James Selfridge; sisters: Elaine Lloyd, of Ford City, Geneva Berger, of Ford City, and Lynn and John Kovar, of Kittanning; brother, Larry and Debra Flick, of Kittanning; and also survived by the mother of his daughter, Stacey "Normette" Dauer, of Worthington.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A complete obituary will be published in the Leader Times, closer to the time of a memorial service held in June. Interment will be held in Slate Lick Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now