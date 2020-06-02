John K. Nelson
John K. Nelson, 91, of Apollo, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home, Kittanning.Born July 25, 1928, in Apollo, he was a son of the late Plummer Nelson & Anna (Casella) Nelson.John was a 1948 graduate of Apollo High School, and was a renowned door to door salesman with Fuller Brush Company, calling on local families for well over 40 years.He was a member of the former First United Methodist Church in Apollo.John liked bowling, and participated in a number of leagues at the former Lee's Lanes.He was an avid sports fan, especially the Pirates and Steelers.John loved to socialize, and could be seen at the Central Restaurant having a cup of coffee and talking to his friends each morning.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace I. (Streams) Nelson, who passed away on July 30, 2016; and a son, Gary L. Nelson, who passed away on Sept. 28, 1995; and a sister, Arlene Rosensteel. John is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline G. "Jackie" (Tom) Dinga of Ford City; grandchildren: Father Eric J. Dinga of Latrobe, Tara (Jonathan) Nagy of Rural Valley, and Troy Dinga of Ford City; a great-granddaughter, Nina; and a nephew, Bill Rosenteel, of Apollo.Due to current restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Apollo.Services with interment in Riverview Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. The members of his family would like to express their regret for not being able to have a public viewing for John. They recognize how social of a person John was, and how beloved John is to so many. May his memory live on through those who knew and loved him.To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Leader Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences for your family's loss. John will be missed. It always brightened our day when he would stop in the office and chat. What a wonderful man! We are happy that we had a chance to know such a fine person. God bless John and his family.
Dan Clair
Acquaintance
June 1, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. I bowled with John for a brief time and it was a true pleasure and privilege to do so.
Michael Tarosky
June 1, 2020
June 1, 2020
so sorry for your loss. Me Nelson was a hard working and wonderful person. I am blessed to have known him and his positive energy and ambition will always be remembered
Russ Crocker
Friend
