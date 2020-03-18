|
John L. Neupert, 79, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Premier Armstrong in Kittanning.
He was born Dec. 24, 1940, in Cabot, to Lelen and Margaret Snyder Neupert.
John was a mechanic for more than 30 years. His last place of employment was Hunter's Trucking.
He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Cabot.
A member of the NRA, he enjoyed hunting, as well as cars and going to car races.
He was a lifelong resident of his community.
Survivors include step daughters, Barbara Waltenbaugh, of Telford, Pa., and Andrea Brewer, of Pittsburgh; step son, Richard Pacek, of Fort Worth, Texas; 12 step grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one step great-great-grandchild; sisters: Mary Miley, of Wisconsin, Peg and Clyde Walls, of Florida, Bernice and Irvin Yockey, of Worthington, Shirley Krasovec, of Butler and Linda and Robert Lang, of Cabot; brothers, Robert Neupert, of Cabot and Charles Neupert, of Cabot; and brother in-law, Anthony DiGiacobbe, of Lower Burrell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Giovanna Neupert, who died June 18, 2010; brother, Paul Neupert; brother-in-law, Luigi DiGiacobbe; and son-in-law, Keven Brewer.
Private services were held by the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.