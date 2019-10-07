Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Williams Obituary

John L. Williams, 78, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, in Austin.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1941, in Fairmont, W.Va., to parents Leon B. Williams and Dorothy D. (Ellenberger) Williams.

He was married to Janet Williams, who preceded him in death.

Williams was a 1960 graduate of Dayton High School, as well as a graduate of DeVry University in Chicago.

He is survived by his daughter, Katy Williams and son Christopher Williams, of Austin, sisters Carol S. Lerner, of Ford City, and Judy E. Lund, of California, and two grandchildren.

Funeral services and interment will by held at Fort Sam Huston, in San Antonio.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.