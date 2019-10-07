|
|
John L. Williams, 78, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, in Austin.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1941, in Fairmont, W.Va., to parents Leon B. Williams and Dorothy D. (Ellenberger) Williams.
He was married to Janet Williams, who preceded him in death.
Williams was a 1960 graduate of Dayton High School, as well as a graduate of DeVry University in Chicago.
He is survived by his daughter, Katy Williams and son Christopher Williams, of Austin, sisters Carol S. Lerner, of Ford City, and Judy E. Lund, of California, and two grandchildren.
Funeral services and interment will by held at Fort Sam Huston, in San Antonio.