John Leo Burke, 74, of Worthington, passed away at Allegheny General Hospital surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
He was born May 22, 1945, in Butler County, son of James and Rosemond (Graham) Burke.
John was a lifetime member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Coylesville.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from November 1965 to October 1967, as part of the U.S. Marine Corp. During his tour he was in Chu Lai, DA Nang, and Phu Bai. His primary duty was motor transport with air wing. He was awarded the following medal: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, and the Good Conduct Medal.
He was a lifetime member of Ford City V.F.W. Post 4843, American Legion 828 in Worthington, the Worthington West Franklin Fire Department, and the Fraternal Order Of the Eagles.
John worked the midnight shift during his senior year of high school at Pullman Standard and then attended class at Butler High School where he was a 1964 graduate.
After graduation he continued his career at Pullman Standard before being drafted.
Upon his return he worked at Pittsburgh Metals Purifying, Dean McKee Excavating, and AMSA 110 G in Butler, where he retired after 28 years.
John enjoyed plowing snow for his neighbors and community for many years.
In his free time John loved helping and giving advice to anyone that needed it, as well as working on cars, and building things for family.
There was not much he could not do.
He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his seven grandchildren and two 1-year-old great grandchildren.
They always brought a smile to him. He was someone you could always count on.
He is survived by his loving wife Prudence (Hooks) Burke of 54 years, who he married Sept. 18, 1965; daughters Gidget (John) Kidder, Tonya (Tony) Little; grandchildren Allison (Adam) Croyle, Alecia Kidder, Megan (Colin) Galey, Jonathan, Abigail, Andrew and Anna Little; great grandchildren Ezekiel Croyle and Clare Galey; and bonus daughter Karen (Andrew) Nigra. Also surviving are his brothers: Tom (Linda) Burke, Don (Cheryl) Burke, Ron (Liliana) Burke, Norman Dean (Tracy) Burke, Daniel (Tammy) Burke; sisters Barbara (Randal) McCue, Norma Jean (Bruce) Fallecker; brother-in-law Herbert Hooks, Amos (Linda) Hooks, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-inlaw, Violet Ruffner; father-inlaw Ivan J. Hooks; brother: Lawrence Burke, sister: Anna (Harry) Bergbigler, brotherin law Robert Landgraf, sisters in-law Janice Hooks and Betty Hooks.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, PA 16262 from 7– 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 2–4 and 7–9 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in St. John's Roman Catholic Church Coylesville with the Rev. Matt McClain as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John's Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Worthington American Legion Post 828 for a scholarship fund in John's memory, P.O Box 357, Worthington, PA 16262.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com