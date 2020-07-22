John Lewis "Doc" Kautz, D.D.S., 84, of Apollo, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at AHN- Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born July 23, 1935, in Newark, N.J., he was a son of the late the Rev. Dr. John Kautz and Ethel (Lewis) Kautz.

John was a graduate of the former Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pa., and the University of Pittsburgh Dental School. John opened his practice in 1961, in Apollo, then joined the U.S. Army, where he served in the Army Dental Corps. After returning to the area in 1964, John reopened his practice, which he operated for the last 56 years. John was set to retire on April 15, 2020. He was a member and fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, member and past president of the American Dental Association, member of the Dental Society of Western Pennsylvania, and member of the International College of Dentists- U.S.A. section.

John was a member of First United Church of Christ in Apollo, and has been a licensed minister for the last 25 years, currently serving at St. Jacobs United Church of Christ in South Bend Township. John was also a member of the Westmoreland Association of the Penn West Conference of the United Church of Christ. Additional memberships include the Apollo Lions Club, the Apollo Historical Society, Food 4 Kids, the Apollo-Spring Church Sportsmen's Club, and was a member and former president of the Apollo Borough Council.

He enjoyed hunting, gardening, singing in the choir and reading.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Paul Kautz; and a brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Good.

John is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bonnie Ann (Mitchell) Kautz; children: Rosamond A. "Amy" (Rick) Learn, of Meadville, John M. (Susan) Kautz, of Chesterland, Ohio and Rachel A. (Paul) Lambert of Santa Clara, Calif.; grandchildren: Matthew Spolar, Rebecca and Benjamin Learn, Caleb, Janet and Tessa Kautz; sister, Anna Good, of Shinglehouse, Pa.; sister-in-law, Carol (Smith) Kautz, of Mansfield, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received outside of the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. David Ackerman and the Rev. Philip Ramstad officiating. Following the services, military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. A Lions Club service will be held at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in John's memory to Food4Kids c/o First Lutheran Church, PO Box 275, Apollo, PA 15613 or to the Apollo Lions Club, P.O. Box 215, Apollo, PA, 15613.

To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.