John M. Zolocsik Obituary

John M. Zolocsik, 68, of Beyer, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, with family by his side.

John was born in 1951, in Punxsutawney, to Mike F. and Bertha (Zaczyk) Zolocsik. He began his life as a son and brother, to a husband, father, uncle and grandfather, who was loved dearly by all.

John had a heart of gold and hands of leather as he worked very hard all of his life from a farmer's son to a mechanic at Wood Chevrolet Plumville, Inc., to being a self-employed Milk Truck Driver, owning his own truck. The last 43 years was spent working for Marion Center Supply, Inc., as their mechanic foreman, cement truck driver and where ever else he was needed to help the business run smoothly.

Life's enjoyments to John were hunting, working on the family farm with his brother and nephew, gardening, cooking for the family, making wine and brandy, wood working and most of all laughing, teasing and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gay E. (Reedy) Zolocsik, of Beyer; one son, Daniel J. Zolocsik and fiancée,

Michelle Ortz, of Indiana; one brother and two sisters, Michael Zolocsik and his wife, Rebecca, of Beyer; Marian Stockdale and husband, Tim, of Dayton; Betty Ann Sloop and husband, Fred, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; four grandchildren: Alex, Thomas, Brayden and Zachary Zolocsik; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Michael W. Zolocsik.

Upon the request of John and his family, a private viewing and service will be held at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.

