John Michael Ballock Obituary

John Michael Ballock, 72, Kittanning, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1946, in Latrobe, to John Joseph Ballock and Sara Elizabeth (Adams) Humenick.

John worked as a guard at Eljer until his retirement in 1997. He belonged to the Kittanning Men's Club and the Kittanning Eagles. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. John loved to farm and going to camp in Clearfield. He also enjoyed spending time with the friends he made at the cardiac rehab over the last 10 years.

John's memory will be cherished by his two sons, John J. Ballock, of Houtzdale, Pa., and Brian L. Ballock and wife, Sheri, of Natrona Heights; a daughter, Amy Wienskovich and husband, Joseph, of Kittanning; seven grandchildren: Raymond and Pearl Ballock, Sarah and Daniel Ballock, Aaron, Seth and Bria Wienskovich; and one brother, Dennis Ballock and wife, Connie, of Kittanning.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son, John M. Ballock.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service honoring John's life at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Matthew Stephens officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to John's family, or to view a video tribute honoring his life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

