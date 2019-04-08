Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael Freeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Michael Freeman Obituary

John Michael Freeman, 32, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

He was born June 16, 1986, in Kittanning to Brian and Pamela (Harshman) Freeman.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory his mom Pamela; daughter Breanna; sons Johnathan and Kolton; niece Braelyn; nephews Rylee and Bryan; grandfather Howard "Poppy" Harshman; grandmother Doris "Gram" Harshman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his father, Brian Allen Freeman; a brother, Ryan Andrew Freeman; a son, Kaden Ryan Freeman; an uncle, Stacey Todd Freeman; an uncle, Leslie Allen Harshman; and paternal grandparents Charles and Patricia Zimmerman.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 9, 2019, in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with the Rev. Jimmy Edwards officiating.

For more information, visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now