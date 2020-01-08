|
John P. "Jack" Baum, 81, of Conneaut Lake, passed away peacefully at his residence, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
He was born Sept. 12, 1938, in Kittanning, to S. Elmer and Helen (Moore) Baum.
Jack was a 1957 graduate of Kittanning High School.
Afterwards, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served four years.
On June 25, 1960, Jack married Kathie (Leister) and eventually moved to Conneaut Lake, in 1972, with family in tow.
He was a life member of the Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, where he spent a number of years as fire chief.
Jack was also a member of various VFD social clubs, enjoying conversations with friends and family.
He worked 33 years at PPG, in Meadville, before his retirement in 2001.
Afterwards, Jack worked at Whispering Pines golf course to keep active.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, crossword puzzles and meeting people.
Early in life Jack was an avid bowler, as was his wife.
He raised Labrador Retrievers, which he loved dearly and often took them duck hunting.
Jack will be remembered fondly by friends and family, and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Kathie, and their four children: J. Eric Baum (Edie), Scott Baum, Missy Baum Rowles and Amy Baum; six grandchildren: Kaitie Reichel (Zach), Hanna Baum, Ashlee Rowles, Emily Baum, Lauren Baum and Cooper Baum; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Reichel and Aurora Reichel; sister, Nancy Kordes; niece, Kris Kordes; and nephew, Jeff Kordes.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 2-6 and 6-8 p.m. at Dickson Funeral Home, 130 N. Second St., Conneaut Lake, with a funeral service to follow at the funeral home the next day, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Russ Hixson, Trinity United Methodist Church pastor, officiating. Memorial contributions can be made, in Jack's honor, to the Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department Station 3, 11877 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316. Please sign Jack's guestbook at www.hatheway tedesco.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 N. Second St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316, Rocco R. Tedesco III, Supervisor.