1/
John Peter "Johnny" Baillie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John "Johnny" Peter Baillie, 59, of Ford City, entered into eternity Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital McCandless.

John was born on May 15, 1961, at Kittanning Hospital to William "Nap" and Dorothy (Bernot) Baillie.

Johnny is survived by his loving mother, Dorothy Baillie. He is the beloved brother of Lydia Bowser, of Ford City and Margie (David) Vensel, of Marcellus, N.Y. He was affectionately called "UJ" by two nephews, of Ford City, Scot (Nicole Solien) Bowser and Dane (Alyssa Prazenica) Bowser. To his three nieces whom he adored, he was "Uncle Buck": Baillie Vensel, of Queens, N.Y., Abigail Vensel, of Tulsa, Okla. and Grace Vensel, of Marcellus, N.Y. He will be remembered by his two cherished great-nieces, Allison Bowser and Anna Darby, both of Kittanning.

Johnny was a 1979 graduate of Ford City High School, and a graduate of Opticians Institute of Pittsburgh. After graduation, he held various positions as an optician; in Denver, Colo., Chicago, Ill., Butler, Pa. and retired from Delmo Optical in Tarentum, Pa.

He was a social member of the CU Club and the Ford City Eagles, where he enjoyed hanging out with his many friends. He was a past member, and former King Lion, of the Ford City Lions Club. He was also a proud member of the FC Gazebo and Town Clock committees.

Johnny enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, a good cigar, playing Texas Holdem, listening to music and sharing his "wealth of knowledge" with others. His life was blessed with many friends that he met along the way.

John was preceded in death by his father, William "Nap" Baillie; his brother-in-law, George A. Bowser; maternal grandparents, Peter and Margaret (Mikula) Bernot; paternal grandparents, William and Marion (Goodwin) Baillie; along with several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday at the funeral home with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in the Ford City Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeff Mantini Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved