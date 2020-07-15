John "Johnny" Peter Baillie, 59, of Ford City, entered into eternity Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital McCandless.

John was born on May 15, 1961, at Kittanning Hospital to William "Nap" and Dorothy (Bernot) Baillie.

Johnny is survived by his loving mother, Dorothy Baillie. He is the beloved brother of Lydia Bowser, of Ford City and Margie (David) Vensel, of Marcellus, N.Y. He was affectionately called "UJ" by two nephews, of Ford City, Scot (Nicole Solien) Bowser and Dane (Alyssa Prazenica) Bowser. To his three nieces whom he adored, he was "Uncle Buck": Baillie Vensel, of Queens, N.Y., Abigail Vensel, of Tulsa, Okla. and Grace Vensel, of Marcellus, N.Y. He will be remembered by his two cherished great-nieces, Allison Bowser and Anna Darby, both of Kittanning.

Johnny was a 1979 graduate of Ford City High School, and a graduate of Opticians Institute of Pittsburgh. After graduation, he held various positions as an optician; in Denver, Colo., Chicago, Ill., Butler, Pa. and retired from Delmo Optical in Tarentum, Pa.

He was a social member of the CU Club and the Ford City Eagles, where he enjoyed hanging out with his many friends. He was a past member, and former King Lion, of the Ford City Lions Club. He was also a proud member of the FC Gazebo and Town Clock committees.

Johnny enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, a good cigar, playing Texas Hold'em, listening to music and sharing his "wealth of knowledge" with others. His life was blessed with many friends that he met along the way.

John was preceded in death by his father, William "Nap" Baillie; his brother-in-law, George A. Bowser; maternal grandparents, Peter and Margaret (Mikula) Bernot; paternal grandparents, William and Marion (Goodwin) Baillie; along with several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in the Ford City Cemetery.

There will be a Celebration of Life Party per Johnny's request, Thursday, after his funeral, beginning at 4 p.m. Celebration will be at Falcon Park, Route 66, south of Ford City. Those attending are asked to take their chair, card table, enjoy a cigar, stories and photographs to share.