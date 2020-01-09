|
John Peter Ghezzi, 83, of Ford City, formerly of Hazleton, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, with his daughter, Kathy, and granddaughter, Ally, by his side.
John was born Nov. 7, 1936, in Hazleton, Pa., to the late John and Josephine (Kushmeder) Ghezzi. He was a 1954 graduate of Hazleton High School and served in the U.S. Army, most notably in Korea. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, as well as St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church in Hazleton. John was husband to Joanne (Tomaino), whom he married on Sept. 4, 1967. They celebrated 52 years of marriage this past year.
As a young man, John was employed by local supermarkets in their meat departments and worked his way to master meat cutter and manager. For nearly 20 years, John and Joanne owned and operated J & J Tavern in Hazleton. After his stroke in 1996, they moved to Ford City, where he watched his granddaughters: Casey, Ally and Tonya Velcko grow up. He also enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren: Sarah, Tavis and Jonathan Steele in Richmond, Va. John loved to draw, paint, golf, watch baseball, play cards and bingo and take bus trips to the casino. His greatest enjoyment was sitting with a cup of coffee and imparting wisdom, laughter and love to his friends and family.
He was a truly beloved father to daughters, Elizabeth Steele (Tom), Kathy Velcko (Tony), and son, Simon Ghezzi. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his sister, Dorothy (Ghezzi) Bolish; nieces and nephews: Robert and Henry Ostroski, Kathleen (Ostroski) Huttenstine, Betty (Ostroski) Jurewicz, Lori (Ostroski) Evans, Keith and Shane Bolish, Adam, Alex, and Chandra Johnson, Damian Botch, and Maria, Mario, Gianno, Milan, and Santino Tomaino; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elizabeth (Ghezzi) Ostroski; granddaughter, Gabriella Steele; and nephews, Curtis Bolish and Nico Botch.
At John's request, following cremation, his family and friends will gather for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning. Officers and members of the Armstrong County Honor Guard will conduct military honors outside the church. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton, Pa. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
His family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Concordia for the care that he received. They started out as caregivers but became more like family to him, especially the Skilled Activities and Adult Day Services staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concordia Skilled Activities Department or Concordia Adult Day Services, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.