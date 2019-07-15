John Philip Waugaman, 84, of Ford City, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Kittanning, Pa.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1934, in Kittanning, Pa., to the late Wayne & Charlotte (Snyder) Waugaman.

John was a graduate of Ford City High School.

He continued his education at Franklin College in the state of Indiana where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in the German language.

He enlisted in the U.S Army after college, serving from 1956 to 1959. During his time of service, he completed training in the Army Language School where he studied the Russian language. He then served in Japan for two years.

John formerly attended the Alliance Church in Kittanning. He enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, daily visits from family and friends. He also enjoyed caring for his dog Chloe.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Amy (Bright) Waugaman of Ford City; two stepsons, Brian Bellas and Bradley Bellas of Kittanning; and brothers Richard (Dee) Waugaman of Leechburg, and James (Sylvia) Waugaman of Oklahoma; a sister, Joanne (Robert) Young of Leechburg; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and his loving dog, Chloe.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Margorie (Bob) Ash; three brothers, Robert, Billy and Paul Waugaman.

Private family viewing and services were held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home Kittanning, with his brother in law, Pastor David Bright officiating. Burial was held in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

