John R. Davis, Sr., 71, of East Kittanning, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in ACMH Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1948, in Kittanning, to the late Russell E. and Ruth L. (Held) Davis.

John was a retired truck driver and also a USMC veteran serving in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing and camping.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Ruby (Barnett) Davis; son, John Davis, Jr.; daughter, Christine (Brian) Anderson; son, Ronald Davis; three grandchildren: Cody Davis, Chelsea (Nick) Thompson and Becky Anderson; one great-grandchild, Jackson Thompson; and three sisters: Nancy (Maurice) Croyle, Mary Lou Jeffers and Joanne (Steven) Fyock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant child; one infant grandchild; and a brother-inlaw, William Jeffers.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be in the funeral home on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from noon until time of services at 2 p.m.

