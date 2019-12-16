Home

John R. "Smiley" Kromer

John R. "Smiley" Kromer Obituary

John R. "Smiley" Kromer, 59, of Creekside (Atwood Borough), passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1959, to Russel and Helen (Marshall) Kromer at Kittanning, Pa.

John worked as a salesperson for Lezzer Lumber in Indiana for 31 years.

He loved to joke around, hunting, restoring his tractor, "Old Nelly", mowing the lawn, spending time with his grandchildren, bird-watching, antiquing, and spending time with his cat, Dipper.

John is survived by his son: Steven (Becky) Kromer of NuMine; two daughters: Stephanie (Nick) Custer of Leechburg and Alysia (Tom) Hood of Ford City; his mother: Helen Kromer of West Kittanning; two brothers: Ken (Beverly) Kromer of Kittanning and Roger (Sandy) Kromer of Kittanning; a sister: Diane Henderson of Atwood; five grandchildren: Nathaniel, Megan and Bethany Kromer, along with Izabella Hood and Colt Custer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father: Russel Kromer; and a brother-in-law: Richard Henderson.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, PA. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Seidler, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Atwood Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com

